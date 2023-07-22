Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

PACT Act Day for Veterans

The Salem VA Healthcare System hosted a PACT Act Day for Veterans.
The Salem VA Healthcare System hosted a PACT Act Day for Veterans.(Amaiya Howard)
By Amaiya Howard
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The Salem VA Healthcare System hosted a PACT Act Day for Veterans on Saturday.

The PACT Act expands health care and benefits to toxic-exposed Veterans including radiation and burn pits.

Veterans are encouraged to complete a toxic screening before August 9th.

Leaders say all veterans and survivors who believe they may be entitled to benefits should apply today.

“It the responsibility of our great nation to care for the veterans and their dependents and survivors and to be there to help them as President Lincoln said in the VA motto,” says Assistant Veteran Service Center Manager at Roanoke Reginal Office, Matthew Clark.

Click here, for more information on how to submit a claim.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

They described the experience as real and unscripted — getting to show everyone their truest...
Successful Valley couple featured on popular reality show, Below Deck Down Under
One dead after officer involved shooting in Rockingham County
Kasley Hoover and Phillip Johnson were arrested after the death of a baby born on New Year's Eve.
Mother, boyfriend charged in connection with death of baby
Pair arrested for child neglect in Calhoun County
Parents arrested after child jumps out of window barefoot in search of food and water
Virginia Lottery says the $100,000 tickets were purchased in the Hampton Roads area.
2 Powerball tickets sold in Virginia win $100,000 each

Latest News

WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Storms return to the forecast
Evening Fastcast July 22
JMU freshman impressing during summer practices
Shockers defeat Clover Hill 6-5 Friday night