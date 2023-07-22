Storms return to the forecast

SATURDAY: Some clouds for the evening and warm with temperatures falling into the 70s. Partly cloudy overnight and slightly humid with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s. Areas of patchy fog developing late in the overnight.

SUNDAY: Plenty of sunshine to start the day with a few passing clouds. Areas of patchy fog early. Warm with temperatures rising into the 70s. Adding some clouds into the afternoon with scattered showers and storms arriving generally after 4 pm. Not everyone sees rain. Warm and slightly humid with highs in the low to mid 80s. Mostly cloudy for the evening and warm with temperatures falling into the 70s. Showers and storms staying scattered throughout the evening and into the overnight. Partly cloudy overnight and mild with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s. Areas of patchy fog for the overnight.

MONDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day with areas of patchy fog. Warm with temperatures rising into the 70s. Some scattered showers and storms may be left over in the morning. Partly cloudy for the day with more scattered showers and storms during the afternoon. A warm and humid day with highs in the low to mid 80s. Some clouds with an isolated shower or storm left over for the evening and warm as temperatures fall into the 70s. Turning mostly clear overnight and mild with lows in the low to mid 60s.

TUESDAY: Plenty of sunshine to start the day and warm as temperatures rise into the 70s. Partly cloudy for the afternoon but staying dry. Very warm and slightly humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s, feeling like the low 90s at the heat of the day. Partly cloudy and very warm for the evening as temperatures stay in the 80s to start. Clear skies arriving for the overnight and warm with lows in the low to mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Plenty of sunshine to start the day and warm with temperatures rising into the 70s. Partly cloudy for the afternoon. Hot but only slightly humid with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s, feeling like the mid 90s at the heat of the day. Very warm for the evening with some clouds as temperatures fall into the 80s. Mostly clear overnight and warm with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

THURSDAY: Plenty of sunshine to start the day and very warm with temperatures quickly rising into the 80s. Partly to mostly cloudy for the afternoon and hot and humid. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s, feeling like the mid 90s at the heat of the day. A very warm evening as temperatures fall into the 80s. Mostly clear overnight and warm with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

FRIDAY: Plenty of sunshine to start the day with a few passing clouds. Very warm with temperatures quickly rising into the 80s. A mix of sun and clouds for the afternoon. Hot and slightly humid with highs in the low to mid 90s, feeling like the mid to upper 90s at the heat of the day. Overnight lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.

