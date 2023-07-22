Summer baseball scores and highlights: July 21, 2023

(WHSV) - Both the Valley League and the Rockingham County Baseball League were in action on Friday night.

Watch the video above to see highlights from Clover Hill at the Shockers. The Shockers would defeat Clover Hill 6-5. Additional scores are below.

Rockingham County Baseball League

Shockers 6, Clover Hill 5

Broadway 18, Grottoes 7

Bridgewater 7, Montezuma 4

Valley Baseball League

Culpeper 9, Waynesboro 1

Strasburg 11, Front Royal 1

Harrisonburg 15, Purcellville 6

Charlottesville 8, New Market 1

Woodstock 16, Staunton 1

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.