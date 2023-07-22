Cream of the Crop
Summer baseball scores and highlights: July 21, 2023

Shockers' Kirk Messick, left, chats with a member of Clover Hill's coaching staff in between...
Shockers' Kirk Messick, left, chats with a member of Clover Hill's coaching staff in between innings on July 21, 2023(WHSV)
By Jarvis Haren
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 10:42 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
(WHSV) - Both the Valley League and the Rockingham County Baseball League were in action on Friday night.

Watch the video above to see highlights from Clover Hill at the Shockers. The Shockers would defeat Clover Hill 6-5. Additional scores are below.

Rockingham County Baseball League

  • Shockers 6, Clover Hill 5
  • Broadway 18, Grottoes 7
  • Bridgewater 7, Montezuma 4

Valley Baseball League

  • Culpeper 9, Waynesboro 1
  • Strasburg 11, Front Royal 1
  • Harrisonburg 15, Purcellville 6
  • Charlottesville 8, New Market 1
  • Woodstock 16, Staunton 1

