Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

5-year-old dead after being accidentally run over by father

FILE - A child died after being accidentally run over by their father.
FILE - A child died after being accidentally run over by their father.(None)
By 16 News Now and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU/Gray News) - A 5-year-old boy is dead after being accidentally run over by their father Saturday night in South Bend, Indiana, WNDU reports.

Police responded to a report of a child not breathing around 10:30 p.m.

Residents and witnesses at the Castle Point Apartments initially believed the father turned a gun on his child. Upon further investigation, it was determined that the father accidentally ran over the child in the parking lot of the complex playground.

The boy was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

They described the experience as real and unscripted — getting to show everyone their truest...
Successful Valley couple featured on popular reality show, Below Deck Down Under
The biggest takeaway is that Charlie's Guiding Light is the start of new beginnings
Daycare beams fresh start with Charlie’s Guiding Light
Blue Ridge Community College
Virginia’s Community Colleges increase tuition, BRCC talks impacts
Pilot dies after crash at Martha’s Vineyard Airport
Pilot dies after crash at Martha’s Vineyard Airport
He was looking for answers on how his role on the health committee can contribute to boosting...
Sen. Tim Kaine visits Augusta County to talk Farm Bill

Latest News

FILE - A sign at Twitter headquarters is shown in San Francisco on Nov. 18, 2022.
Musk says Twitter to change logo to “X” from the bird. Changes could come as early as Monday.
Church personnel inspect damages inside the Odesa Transfiguration Cathedral in Odesa, Ukraine,...
The latest Russian strike on Ukraine’s Odesa leaves 1 dead, many hurt and a cathedral badly damaged
An Amber Alert has been issued for Ta'yonni Jackson. Police say she is with Caleb Williams...
Amber Alert issued for missing 1-year-old Georgia girl believed to be in ‘extreme danger’
Nicholas Hartnett, owner of Pure Power Solar, holds a panel as his company installs a solar...
One year old, US climate law is already turbocharging clean energy technology