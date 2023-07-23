Cream of the Crop
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing 21-year-old Waynesboro woman

Taylor's whereabouts are unknown but she could possibly be driving an orange Chevrolet Trax...
Taylor's whereabouts are unknown but she could possibly be driving an orange Chevrolet Trax with an unknown tag.(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 9:39 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County sheriff’s office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a missing person who was last seen on July 21 at her home in Waynesboro.

Hobson is being described as 21-year-old, standing 5′1″, and weighing 125 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Taylor’s whereabouts are unknown, but she could possibly be driving an orange Chevrolet Trax with an unknown tag.

Augusta County Sheriff’s Office encourages anyone who has any information about Taylor’s whereabouts, to contact them or Crime Stoppers.

