Harrisonburg Turks retire No. 5 for Bob Wease

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Bob Wease is a staple of the Harrisonburg Turks in the Valley Baseball League.

Wease joined the Turks as a player back in 1960, when he took the diamond in a No. 5 uniform. After his playing career, Wease stayed in Harrisonburg, where he owned and operated the Turks for 32 years. Last summer, Wease and his wife, Theresa, sold the team to long-time friend Gerald Harman. Harman served as General Manager with several teams in the Valley league before taking over the Turks franchise.

This summer, Wease is coaching the Turks for his final season. After decades of caring for his players, the Turks returned the favor by retiring No. 5 in his honor.

“It means everything to me,” said Wease. “This has been my whole life and I love everything about the Valley league.”

Wease has coached over 200 college baseball players during the summer months and has helped many athletes rediscover their passion for baseball.

“He has made me appreciate the game even more,” said Harrisonburg pitcher Chad Heiner, who is a graduate student on the Marshall baseball team. “He wants us to play for the love of the game.”

According to Harrisonburg pitcher and James Madison rising sophomore Jason Cheifetz, the community cheers for Wease as much as they support the Turks franchise.

“The whole community comes to see the Turks and they know Bob is the coach,” said Cheifetz. “Everyone comes to see Bob. There are different Turks every year, but Bob is a staple.”

On Saturday, the Turks hosted the Woodstock River Bandits, continuing a 30-year rivalry between Wease and his childhood friend, Mike Bocock. During the ceremony, Bocock handed Wease a letter thanking him for a lifelong bond on and off the diamond.

“When I was a kid, Bob used to go to games with my parents and we were kind of like brothers,” remembered Bocock. “We have been very competitive against one another in the league but we have a lot of respect off the field as well.”

Wease remains grateful for a lifetime with the Harrisonburg Turks, who are currently the top team in the Valley league.

“I started off in the county league as a 13-year-old,” said Wease. “To last this long in baseball means everything.”

