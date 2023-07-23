Cream of the Crop
Helicopter crashes in Preston County, West Virginia

Troopers were unable to determine why the 1979 Bell helicopter crashed.
Troopers were unable to determine why the 1979 Bell helicopter crashed.(FILE)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 10:49 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PRESTON COUNTY, W. Va. (WHSV) - Troopers were notified by Preston County 911 of a helicopter crash. approximately 11:20 a.m. on July 21. The crash occurred in the area of Caddell Mountain near Terra Alta.

Troopers were the first to arrive on the scene and began extricating the two occupants, but one individual could not be extricated. Troopers remained with the second occupant until additional help arrived and the other individual could be safely removed.

The occupants were then transported to Ruby Memorial and treated for minor injuries. Troopers were unable to determine why the 1979 Bell helicopter crashed. Troopers secured the scene until the Federal Aviation Administration arrived and assumed control of the scene.

Preston County Sheriff’s Office said further investigation will be conducted by the FAA, where any further inquiries related to the crash should be directed to that agency.

