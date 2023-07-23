Cream of the Crop
Increased use brings Shenandoah County Library’s best summer ever

By Cora Dickey
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 10:21 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Shenandoah County Library’s team expressed that 2023 brought the best summer ever. The claims come from families utilizing programs across the board since opening back up roughly a year ago.

The library’s Children Services Coordinator, Erica Hepner, had a goal of 300 people by the end of the summer — but she could see increased attendance from the first two weeks.

‘We were already tiptoeing close to 300 people and, as of today was well over 350. That inspired me so much to go back and dig into the statistics. The average attendance per program in the summer has never been as high as it is now,” Children services coordinator Erica Hepner said.

The numbers are up for all ages. Hepner shared some families are bringing kids born during the pandemic looking for a screen-free outlet that’s educational.

The increase in the Shenandoah County Library’s popularity got employees envisioning a bigger future.

“I’m already doing all of my fall planning for our Halloween festival my colleague, David Robinson and I are going to be collaborating on a tiny art show in the fall the library is looking to hopefully expand within the next few years,” Children services coordinator Erica Hepner said.

Shenandoah County Library will celebrate its best summer ever with a free concert on July 31 at 5:30 PM in the Charterhouse School Gym — headlined by Latin Grammy Award-winning bilingual children’s musicians 123 Andrés. Hepner shared that Andrés and Christina’s uplifting messages of community, friendship, healthy choices, and fun in two languages.

Everyone is invited, whether you have been to the library recently or not, as a big thank you for all the support.

