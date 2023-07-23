“Ride 2 Save Lives” motorcycle course gets statewide demand in third year

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police’s motorcycle troopers feel riders are born to be safe. Personnel from the Salem and Rockbridge County Divisions established and developed the “Ride 2 Save Lives” program, and it keeps coming back because motorcycle fatalities still happen.

“Anytime, we have a motorcycle crash that comes out over our radio, we know it’s not going to be good. It’s one of those things that we want to do all we can to prevent those crashes from happening, and if we can’t completely prevent them, minimize the injury,” Virginia State Police Lt. Timothy Knight said.

The courses build skills based on Virginia State Police motor trooper training. The hands-on lessons are for anyone getting into motorcycling or who has patches of memories from rides.

Even longtime riders like Eric Leonard get a kick out of this refresh of essential skills.

“I watch videos, like a lot of people that ride, we watch videos. Until you have somebody instruct you on the skills that they teach here — how to corner properly, learning to turn, make sharp turns, keep your shoulders up, look in the direction you’re going, that was very helpful to me, and it’s made me a better ride,” Avid Motorcyclist Eric Leonard said.

Attendees practice rider safety through the use of the Scan, Identify, Predict, Decide, and Execute process. How to handle hazards, special situations, interstate highways, and curve negotiation are taught in a safe environment with the assistance of the Virginia State Police motor troopers.

The growth of this class pedals from word of mouth.

“I’ve informed others that I ride with about this class I’ve shown on the techniques that would explain to me in this class, and it has helped them some,” Leonard said.

Lt. Timothy Knight started this free motorcycle assessment and is ready for the ride of it to cover the entire commonwealth.

“We do this now, and all of our divisions, even the divisions that we do not have motorcycles, quads, and we still go to those areas we just implemented a motorcycle team in Culpepper division, which covers Harrisonburg,” Lt. Knight said.

Future participants can register for a course date that is currently scheduled through October. Attendees must bring a valid Class M2 endorsement and a motorcycle with a current safety inspection.

As long as motorcycle accidents have a chance of being avoided, VSP says Ride 2 Save Lives will be around the corner.

