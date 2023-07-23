Staunton nonprofit working to improve access to healthy foods

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - Project Grows, a nonprofit organization in Staunton, is fighting food insecurity with its GROW Mobile.

It says this mobile farmers market is removing barriers to healthy foods by bringing fresh and affordable goods to neighborhoods around Staunton and Waynesboro.

“Having it right here where people live makes it really easy for people to just come out after work or during their lunch break to come out and buy food directly from the market,” Food Access Director Megan Marshall said Sunday, July 23. “Our mission is to improve the health of our community through food access initiatives, and also garden-based education.”

Marshall says the GROW Mobile was created out of necessity.

“There was a 2022 Community Health Needs Assessment, and in Stanton, Waynesboro, in Augusta County, the average food insecurity rate is actually higher than the national average,” Marshall said. “We wanted to be able to address that need within our community.”

Project Grows also teamed up with Staunton City Schools to help with its Summer Meals Program.

“It’s been a blessing. It’s a real blessing to everybody,” Valarie Luckado with Ware Elementary School said.

Luckado helps deliver meals throughout the city, and say Project Grows makes it much easier.

“Project Grows is one of us, and we’re one of them. I hope so that’s how we feel anyway,” she said.

Marshall encourages anyone who needs it to take advantage of the mobile farmers market.

“We want you to come in and feel like you have access to this, too, if you’re not able to make it out to grocery store,” Marshall said.

The mobile farmers market also offers 50% off for those using SNAP, and also accepts WIC and Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program vouchers.

