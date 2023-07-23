Temperatures on the rise

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy to start the evening with a few showers and storms. Warm with temperatures falling into the 70s. Showers and storms turn isolated after sunset into the overnight. Some clouds overnight with areas of patchy fog late. Mild and humid with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

MONDAY: Plenty of sunshine to start the day with areas of patchy fog early. Warm with temperatures rising into the 70s. A mix of sun and clouds for the afternoon with a few showers and storms. Very warm and slightly humid with highs in the low to mid 80s. Showers and storms turning isolated for the evening and partly cloudy. Very warm to start the evening with temperatures in the 80s. Turning clear for the overnight and mild with lows in the low to mid 60s. Areas of patchy fog late.

TUESDAY: Plenty of sunshine to start the day with areas of patchy fog early. Warm with temperatures rising into the 70s. A mix of sun and clouds for the afternoon with an isolated shower or storm possible. A very warm and slightly humid day with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Partly cloudy for the evening and very warm with temperatures remaining in the 80s. Turning clear again for the overnight and warm with lows in the low to mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Lots of sun to start the day and warm with temperatures rising into the 70s. Partly cloudy for the afternoon with an isolated shower or storm. Hot and slightly humid with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s, feeling like the low to mid 90s at the heat of the day. Highs in the mid 90s for Petersburg/Moorefield. Partly cloudy for the evening and very warm with temperatures falling into the 80s. An isolated shower or storm until just after sunset. Partly cloudy overnight and warm with overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.

THURSDAY: Plenty of sunshine with a few passing clouds to start the day and very warm as temperatures quickly rise into the 80s. Partly to mostly cloudy for the afternoon with an isolated shower or storm. Hot and humid with highs in the low to mid 90s, feeling like the mid to upper 90s at the heat of the day. Some clouds for the evening and very warm with temperatures falling into the 80s. An isolated shower or storm possible until around midnight. Mostly clear overnight, warm, and muggy with overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.

FRIDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and very warm with temperatures quickly rising into the 80s. Partly cloudy throughout the day with an isolated shower or storm possible. Very hot and humid with highs in the low to mid 90s, in the upper 90s for Petersburg/Moorefield. Feeling like the mid to upper 90s, possibly into the triple digits at the heat of the day. A hot evening as temperatures start out in the 90s under partly cloudy skies. Some clouds for the overnight and very warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.

SATURDAY: Some clouds to start the day and very warm with temperatures rising into the 80s. Partly cloudy for the day with an isolated shower or storm. Hot and humid with highs in the low to mid 90s, feeling like the mid to upper 90s at the heat of the day. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.

