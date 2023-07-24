7-Eleven location in the works for Stone Port Drive area

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Rockingham County Administrator Stephen King confirmed developers are building a 7-Eleven at the corner of Stone Spring Road and Stone Port Boulevard.

This parcel is between the Neighborhood Walmart and the new senior complex, Crownpoint Harrisonburg.

The construction was approved back in January with the official address on Rockport Drive.

