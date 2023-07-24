Cream of the Crop
Buc-ee’s Travel Center is coming to Rockingham County

Buc-ee’s sign in Temple, Texas.
Buc-ee’s sign in Temple, Texas.(KWTX Photo)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Buc-ee’s is coming to Rockingham County, according to a county official.

The company plans to build a Buc-ee’s Travel Center at exit 240 near Harrisonburg. Current plans show a 74,000 square foot store with 120 fueling positions and 24 EV charging stations.

Buc-ee’s has reportedly requested a Special Use Permit for the review and approval of a proposed sign plan for the project.

According to the company, Buc-ee’s Travel Centers are family-focused, featuring a wide range of freshly prepared foods including home-crafted barbeque, custom made sandwiches, fresh salads and fruits, baked goods, and sweets as well as a unique collection of gifts, housewares, and clothing. Buc-ee’s is open 24/7, 365 days a year, and claims to provide guests with the cleanest restrooms and friendliest staff to be found anywhere.

Rockingham County says the travel center is scheduled to open in 2025.

