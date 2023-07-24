Cream of the Crop
Catch the inner planets all together in the sky this week

The three other inner planets will be close to each other up in the sky this week.
The three other inner planets will be close to each other up in the sky this week.(WHSV)
By Benjamin Beddoes
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 11:53 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
(WHSV) - Another fairly quiet week up in the sky but you can catch all the inner planets together throughout the week.

INNER PLANET HANGOUT

Evenings this week, you can catch Mercury, Venus, and Mars all together up in the sky briefly. The trio will be very low in the western sky after sunset on evenings this week. If you want to catch all three, you pretty much need to look immediately after sunset. Venus will be the lowest in the sky with Mars to the upper left. Mercury starts out the week just to the right of Venus and then moves in between the two as the week progresses. Mercury will make its closest approach to Venus Wednesday evening. In order to have the best luck viewing all three planets, the earlier in the week the better as Venus continues to set earlier and earlier. There could be some clouds from time to time but the skies should cooperate almost every night for viewing.

This week, you can catch Mercury, Venus, and Mars all together up in the sky
This week, you can catch Mercury, Venus, and Mars all together up in the sky(WHSV)

LOSING DAYLIGHT

This week, we will lose 12 minutes of daylight. By July 31st, we will have 14 hours and 10 minutes of daylight and 9 hours and 50 minutes of nighttime. Sunrises will move from 6:10 am to 6:16 am while sunsets will move from 8:32 pm to 8:26 pm.

Daily Sunrise/Sunset Times this week:

DateSunriseSunsetDaylight
Jul 246:10 am8:32 pm14 hrs, 22 mins
Jul 256:11 am8:32 pm14 hrs, 21 mins
Jul 266:12 am8:31 pm14 hrs, 19 mins
Jul 276:13 am8:30 pm14 hrs, 17 mins
Jul 286:13 am8:29 pm14 hrs, 16 mins
Jul 296:14 am8:28 pm14 hrs, 14 mins
Jul 306:15 am8:27 pm14 hrs, 12 mins

ISS VIEWING (MOST VIEWABLE)

Date & TimeVisibleMax HeightAppearsDisappears
Wed Jul 26, 10:38 pm3 min52°10° above NW52° above NNE
Sat Jul 29, 9:50 pm5 min87°10° above NW30° above SE
Saturday night, the International Space Station (ISS) will be very high in the sky.
Saturday night, the International Space Station (ISS) will be very high in the sky.(WHSV)

NEXT MOON PHASES

Moon PhasesDate and Time
First Quarter MoonJuly 25th, 6:06 pm
Full MoonAugust 1st, 2:31 pm
Third Quarter MoonAugust 8th, 6:28 am
New MoonAugust 16th, 5:38 am

CURRENT PLANET VIEWING OPPORTUNITIES

Venus: In the western sky at sunset, sets in the west after 9 pm

Mars: In the western sky at sunset, sets in the west after 10 pm

Jupiter: Rises in the east just before 1 am, not in the sky at sunset

Saturn: Not in the sky at sunset, rises in the sky around 10 pm in the eastern sky

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

