Catch the inner planets all together in the sky this week
(WHSV) - Another fairly quiet week up in the sky but you can catch all the inner planets together throughout the week.
INNER PLANET HANGOUT
Evenings this week, you can catch Mercury, Venus, and Mars all together up in the sky briefly. The trio will be very low in the western sky after sunset on evenings this week. If you want to catch all three, you pretty much need to look immediately after sunset. Venus will be the lowest in the sky with Mars to the upper left. Mercury starts out the week just to the right of Venus and then moves in between the two as the week progresses. Mercury will make its closest approach to Venus Wednesday evening. In order to have the best luck viewing all three planets, the earlier in the week the better as Venus continues to set earlier and earlier. There could be some clouds from time to time but the skies should cooperate almost every night for viewing.
LOSING DAYLIGHT
This week, we will lose 12 minutes of daylight. By July 31st, we will have 14 hours and 10 minutes of daylight and 9 hours and 50 minutes of nighttime. Sunrises will move from 6:10 am to 6:16 am while sunsets will move from 8:32 pm to 8:26 pm.
Daily Sunrise/Sunset Times this week:
|Date
|Sunrise
|Sunset
|Daylight
|Jul 24
|6:10 am
|8:32 pm
|14 hrs, 22 mins
|Jul 25
|6:11 am
|8:32 pm
|14 hrs, 21 mins
|Jul 26
|6:12 am
|8:31 pm
|14 hrs, 19 mins
|Jul 27
|6:13 am
|8:30 pm
|14 hrs, 17 mins
|Jul 28
|6:13 am
|8:29 pm
|14 hrs, 16 mins
|Jul 29
|6:14 am
|8:28 pm
|14 hrs, 14 mins
|Jul 30
|6:15 am
|8:27 pm
|14 hrs, 12 mins
ISS VIEWING (MOST VIEWABLE)
|Date & Time
|Visible
|Max Height
|Appears
|Disappears
|Wed Jul 26, 10:38 pm
|3 min
|52°
|10° above NW
|52° above NNE
|Sat Jul 29, 9:50 pm
|5 min
|87°
|10° above NW
|30° above SE
NEXT MOON PHASES
|Moon Phases
|Date and Time
|First Quarter Moon
|July 25th, 6:06 pm
|Full Moon
|August 1st, 2:31 pm
|Third Quarter Moon
|August 8th, 6:28 am
|New Moon
|August 16th, 5:38 am
CURRENT PLANET VIEWING OPPORTUNITIES
Venus: In the western sky at sunset, sets in the west after 9 pm
Mars: In the western sky at sunset, sets in the west after 10 pm
Jupiter: Rises in the east just before 1 am, not in the sky at sunset
Saturn: Not in the sky at sunset, rises in the sky around 10 pm in the eastern sky
