Catch the inner planets all together in the sky this week

(WHSV) - Another fairly quiet week up in the sky but you can catch all the inner planets together throughout the week.

INNER PLANET HANGOUT

Evenings this week, you can catch Mercury, Venus, and Mars all together up in the sky briefly. The trio will be very low in the western sky after sunset on evenings this week. If you want to catch all three, you pretty much need to look immediately after sunset. Venus will be the lowest in the sky with Mars to the upper left. Mercury starts out the week just to the right of Venus and then moves in between the two as the week progresses. Mercury will make its closest approach to Venus Wednesday evening. In order to have the best luck viewing all three planets, the earlier in the week the better as Venus continues to set earlier and earlier. There could be some clouds from time to time but the skies should cooperate almost every night for viewing.

This week, you can catch Mercury, Venus, and Mars all together up in the sky (WHSV)

LOSING DAYLIGHT

This week, we will lose 12 minutes of daylight. By July 31st, we will have 14 hours and 10 minutes of daylight and 9 hours and 50 minutes of nighttime. Sunrises will move from 6:10 am to 6:16 am while sunsets will move from 8:32 pm to 8:26 pm.

Daily Sunrise/Sunset Times this week:

Date Sunrise Sunset Daylight Jul 24 6:10 am 8:32 pm 14 hrs, 22 mins Jul 25 6:11 am 8:32 pm 14 hrs, 21 mins Jul 26 6:12 am 8:31 pm 14 hrs, 19 mins Jul 27 6:13 am 8:30 pm 14 hrs, 17 mins Jul 28 6:13 am 8:29 pm 14 hrs, 16 mins Jul 29 6:14 am 8:28 pm 14 hrs, 14 mins Jul 30 6:15 am 8:27 pm 14 hrs, 12 mins

ISS VIEWING (MOST VIEWABLE)

Date & Time Visible Max Height Appears Disappears Wed Jul 26, 10:38 pm 3 min 52° 10° above NW 52° above NNE Sat Jul 29, 9:50 pm 5 min 87° 10° above NW 30° above SE

Saturday night, the International Space Station (ISS) will be very high in the sky. (WHSV)

NEXT MOON PHASES

Moon Phases Date and Time First Quarter Moon July 25th, 6:06 pm Full Moon August 1st, 2:31 pm Third Quarter Moon August 8th, 6:28 am New Moon August 16th, 5:38 am

CURRENT PLANET VIEWING OPPORTUNITIES

Venus: In the western sky at sunset, sets in the west after 9 pm

Mars: In the western sky at sunset, sets in the west after 10 pm

Jupiter: Rises in the east just before 1 am, not in the sky at sunset

Saturn: Not in the sky at sunset, rises in the sky around 10 pm in the eastern sky

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.