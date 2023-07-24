James Madison preseason favorite in Sun Belt East Division

NEW ORLEANS (WHSV) - The James Madison football program has been picked as the preseason favorite to finish first in the Sun Belt Conference East Division, the conference announced on Monday.

In its inaugural season in the Sun Belt, JMU finished tied for first in the East Division.

The preseason poll featured four first-place votes for JMU. Appalachian State also received four first place votes. Coastal Carolina had three votes while Marshall had two and Georgia Southern had one.

Troy, the defending champions of the Sun Belt, was picked to first in the Sun Belt West Division.

Kidwell, Carpenter, Hanson notables receiving All-Sun Belt honors

JMU offensive lineman Nick Kidwell, defensive lineman James Carpenter, and punter Ryan Hanson were among four Dukes to receive All-Sun Belt selections.

Kidwell and Carpenter were each named to the Sun Belt First Team on offense and defense respectively. Kidwell is entering his fourth straight season as a starter on the JMU offensive line. Carpenter started all 11 games for JMU in 2022, recording 52 total tackles with 11.5 for a loss, 5.5 sacks and three pass breakups. For Hanson, he averaged 43.7 yards per punt on 48 attempts.

Linebacker Taurus Jones was another JMU player receiving recognition. Jones was named Second-Team All-Sun Belt. He led JMU with 82 tackles in 2022.

You can view the preseason polls and awards released by the Sun Belt below.

2023 Sun Belt Conference Preseason Coaches Poll

East Division

James Madison – 78 points (4) App State – 75 points (4) Coastal Carolina – 71 points (3) Marshall – 68 points (2) Georgia Southern – 52 (1) Georgia State – 31 Old Dominion – 17

West Division

Troy – 92 points (10) South Alabama – 85 points (4) Louisiana – 64 points Southern Miss – 62 points Texas State – 36 points Arkansas State – 33 points ULM – 20 points

2023 Sun Belt Conference Preseason Awards

𝗔𝗟𝗟 𝗠𝗰𝗖𝗔𝗟𝗟.@CoastalFootball redshirt senior quarterback @McCall_Grayson—the three-time Sun Belt Football Player of the Year—named the @SunBeltFB Preseason Offensive Player of the Year for the third-straight season. ☀️🏈



📰 » https://t.co/4Nc2Lce7wn pic.twitter.com/59P1BKGkgW — Sun Belt (@SunBelt) July 24, 2023

𝗛𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗘𝗥𝗦𝗢𝗡 𝗛𝗢𝗡𝗢𝗥𝗘𝗗.@ODUFootball junior linebacker @JasonH_42, who led the nation in tackles in 2022, dubbed the @SunBeltFB Preseason Defensive Player of the Year. ☀️🏈



📰 » https://t.co/4Nc2Lce7wn pic.twitter.com/jhDNjAzUTD — Sun Belt (@SunBelt) July 24, 2023

𝗙𝗜𝗥𝗦𝗧 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗢𝗙𝗙𝗘𝗡𝗦𝗘.



Nine teams represented on the Preseason All-Sun Belt First Team Offense, led by three players from @CoastalFootball. ☀️🏈



📰 » https://t.co/4Nc2Lce7wn pic.twitter.com/6NiuC1DVbv — Sun Belt (@SunBelt) July 24, 2023

𝗙𝗜𝗥𝗦𝗧 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗗𝗘𝗙𝗘𝗡𝗦𝗘.



Eight teams represented on the Preseason All-Sun Belt First Team Defense, led by three players apiece from @HerdFB & @TroyTrojansFB. ☀️🏈



📰 » https://t.co/4Nc2Lce7wn pic.twitter.com/4JrveOFwNI — Sun Belt (@SunBelt) July 24, 2023

𝗦𝗣𝗘𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝗦.



Eight different teams claim the eight spots on the Preseason All-Sun Belt First & Second Teams for Special Teams. ☀️🏈



📰 » https://t.co/4Nc2Lce7wn pic.twitter.com/NvEPV9bZPJ — Sun Belt (@SunBelt) July 24, 2023

𝗦𝗘𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗗 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗢𝗙𝗙𝗘𝗡𝗦𝗘.



Eight teams represented on the Preseason All-Sun Belt Second Team Offense, led by three players from @SouthAlabamaFB. ☀️🏈



📰 » https://t.co/4Nc2Lce7wn pic.twitter.com/6eXN24ip1Y — Sun Belt (@SunBelt) July 24, 2023

𝗦𝗘𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗗 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗗𝗘𝗙𝗘𝗡𝗦𝗘.



Six teams represented on the Preseason All-Sun Belt Second Team Defense, led by four players from @GeorgiaStateFB. ☀️🏈



📰 » https://t.co/4Nc2Lce7wn pic.twitter.com/8fG9TyGyuP — Sun Belt (@SunBelt) July 24, 2023

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.