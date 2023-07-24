James Madison preseason favorite in Sun Belt East Division
NEW ORLEANS (WHSV) - The James Madison football program has been picked as the preseason favorite to finish first in the Sun Belt Conference East Division, the conference announced on Monday.
In its inaugural season in the Sun Belt, JMU finished tied for first in the East Division.
The preseason poll featured four first-place votes for JMU. Appalachian State also received four first place votes. Coastal Carolina had three votes while Marshall had two and Georgia Southern had one.
Troy, the defending champions of the Sun Belt, was picked to first in the Sun Belt West Division.
Kidwell, Carpenter, Hanson notables receiving All-Sun Belt honors
JMU offensive lineman Nick Kidwell, defensive lineman James Carpenter, and punter Ryan Hanson were among four Dukes to receive All-Sun Belt selections.
Kidwell and Carpenter were each named to the Sun Belt First Team on offense and defense respectively. Kidwell is entering his fourth straight season as a starter on the JMU offensive line. Carpenter started all 11 games for JMU in 2022, recording 52 total tackles with 11.5 for a loss, 5.5 sacks and three pass breakups. For Hanson, he averaged 43.7 yards per punt on 48 attempts.
Linebacker Taurus Jones was another JMU player receiving recognition. Jones was named Second-Team All-Sun Belt. He led JMU with 82 tackles in 2022.
You can view the preseason polls and awards released by the Sun Belt below.
2023 Sun Belt Conference Preseason Coaches Poll
East Division
- James Madison – 78 points (4)
- App State – 75 points (4)
- Coastal Carolina – 71 points (3)
- Marshall – 68 points (2)
- Georgia Southern – 52 (1)
- Georgia State – 31
- Old Dominion – 17
West Division
- Troy – 92 points (10)
- South Alabama – 85 points (4)
- Louisiana – 64 points
- Southern Miss – 62 points
- Texas State – 36 points
- Arkansas State – 33 points
- ULM – 20 points
2023 Sun Belt Conference Preseason Awards
Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.