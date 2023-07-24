Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Man wanted in three counties on drug charges arrested in Lynchburg

Credit: Lynchburg Police Department
Credit: Lynchburg Police Department(Credit: Lynchburg Police Department)
By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department’s K9 unit and the Violent Crime Response Team (VCRT) seized 9.5 ounces of Methamphetamine Thursday, July 20.

VCRT officers responded reports of a man wanted out of Bedford, Campbell, and Amherst Counties in a store on the 3000 block of Wards Road.

Officers arrested Charles Johnson, 36, of Campbell County as he exited the store. 

Police say Johnson and his vehicle were searched with the help of LPD Canine, Kairos, and 9.5 ounces of Methamphetamine and 1.3 ounces of Heroin/powdered Fentanyl were seized.

Johnson has been charged with two counts of possession with the intent to sell or distribute a schedule I/II substance. He is being held in the Blue Ridge Regional Jail without bond.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Lynchburg Police Department at 434-455-6050, or by calling Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. An anonymous tip can also be made online using http://p3tips.com or by downloading the P3 app on any mobile device. A cash reward from Crime Stoppers of up to $1,000 may be available for tips that lead to an arrest in this crime.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buc-ee’s sign in Temple, Texas.
VIDEO: Buc-ee’s Travel Center is coming to Rockingham County
They described the experience as real and unscripted — getting to show everyone their truest...
Successful Valley couple featured on popular reality show, Below Deck Down Under
Troopers were unable to determine why the 1979 Bell helicopter crashed.
Helicopter crashes in Preston County, West Virginia
Harrisonburg Turks retire No. 5 for Bob Wease
Harrisonburg Turks retire No. 5 for Bob Wease

Latest News

Staunton’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) commission hosts their final listening...
Staunton DEI commission host final listening session
The Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport received a $7.57 million grant from the Federal Aviation...
SHD receives $7.57 million grant for runway rehab project
Buc-ee’s Travel Center coming to Rockingham County
Gray Television has announced plans to launch a new weekday news magazine program called...
News magazine program InvestigateTV+ debuts this fall