Man wanted in three counties on drug charges arrested in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department’s K9 unit and the Violent Crime Response Team (VCRT) seized 9.5 ounces of Methamphetamine Thursday, July 20.

VCRT officers responded reports of a man wanted out of Bedford, Campbell, and Amherst Counties in a store on the 3000 block of Wards Road.

Officers arrested Charles Johnson, 36, of Campbell County as he exited the store.

Police say Johnson and his vehicle were searched with the help of LPD Canine, Kairos, and 9.5 ounces of Methamphetamine and 1.3 ounces of Heroin/powdered Fentanyl were seized.

Johnson has been charged with two counts of possession with the intent to sell or distribute a schedule I/II substance. He is being held in the Blue Ridge Regional Jail without bond.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Lynchburg Police Department at 434-455-6050, or by calling Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. An anonymous tip can also be made online using http://p3tips.com or by downloading the P3 app on any mobile device. A cash reward from Crime Stoppers of up to $1,000 may be available for tips that lead to an arrest in this crime.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.