Massanutten Regional Library continues to seek community input for Strategic Plan

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In June, the Massanutten Regional Library launched a survey asking community members for input on ways the organization can improve, and how they can help shape the library’s future.

So far, MRL has 1,200 responses detailing what patrons would like to see from the organization over the next five years and beyond.

“Different operating hours at one location or another, additional services, additional programming. And we’ve had a lot of folks make suggestions about new online or electronic resources or e-books and things like that as well,” MRL director Zach Elder said.

The library has also been hosting community input meetings for those who want to learn more about MRL’s Strategic Planning process and will be given the opportunity to provide feedback on a number of strategic priorities, which will help shape the overall strategic plan.

The final community input meetings will be held July 25 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Page Public Library at 100 Zerkel St. in Luray. Another will be held August 1 at North River Library located at 118 Mt. Crawford Ave. in Bridgewater.

The survey is open until July 31 and can be found here at MRL’s website in English and Spanish. Paper copies are also available at any of MRL’s seven branches.

