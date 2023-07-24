Rockingham County says Buc-ee’s Travel Center will benefit the area

MT. CRAWFORD, Va. (WHSV) - One of the country’s favorite chains is coming to the Valley. A Buc-ee’s Travel Center will be built in Rockingham County at the Exit 240 interchange of Interstate 81 just outside of Mount Crawford.

The travel center will be just the second Buc-ee’s location slated to be built in Virginia with one also planned to be built in New Kent County. The Texas-based company has around 60 locations nationwide that are famous for their size.

Rockingham County has been working with Buc-ee’s for over a year now and helped the company settle on the location at the corner of Friedens Church Road and I-81.

“The site was zoned appropriately for what they wanted to do there and we felt like the company really met the needs of the traveling public, the folks that are driving down I-81 and going past the Mount Crawford Interchange,” said Rockingham County Assistant County Administrator Casey Armstrong.

According to Rockingham County, the store will be 74,000 square feet and include a variety of carryout food options. It will also have 120 fueling stations as well as 24 electric vehicle charging stations. Armstrong said that the county felt the travel center would be a good fit in the area.

“It’ll definitely bring more folks past our small mom and pop type stores like the vegetable market down there in Mount Crawford and we think it will help drive tourism in and to Rockingham County. So we think it will be a benefit to the area,” he said. “Not only is this a really good business to locate here but we think it will help drive additional development to that particular area. Maybe some other things that might come a long with it like other restaurants and other amenities that could serve the area.”

Armstrong said that the county estimates the Buc-ee’s Travel Center alone will generate around $1 million annually in meals tax revenue.

The Travel Center will not be a truck stop and 18-wheelers will not be allowed on the property. The property is already properly zoned for the project but will require a special use permit for the travel center’s large signs.

The county said that Buc-ee’s plans to open the Travel Center sometime in 2025.

