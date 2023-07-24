Saturday carnival doubles as fundraiser for teen’s diabetic alert dog training

ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) - The family of Austin Rauschenberg, a 14-year-old who was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes, is hoping to get some money to help train a diabetes alert dog to help monitor Austin’s’ condition.

“The massive benefit to that is that the dog can let us know when it’s going to happen so we can prevent as opposed to waiting till he’s low or high and having to fix it,” Austin’s Mom Kimberly Rauschenberg said.

The training and contributions of a diabetes alert dog is life-changing.

“Too low is it more dangerous than too high to go to high then you can go into diabetic ketoacidosis which your blood is acidic that can kill you also — so being able to prevent that is great,” Rauschenberg said.

Austin’s mom said the money raised at the carnival will help Austin move forward and live independently with his condition.

Saturday’s carnival is the fourth event done for him after Austin’s diagnosis came by surprise at a doctor’s visit. His mom is thankful for the early detection.

Every dollar spent on food and rides allow Austin to become as happy and healthy as possible.

“We are just looking for as much as possible. We are getting the a diabetic alert dog trained, which is about $10,000 with this is our fourth fundraiser so we’re about halfway us so we’re just looking. Whatever comes in will be a blessing,” Rauschenberg said.

The carnival will also feature a silent auction. Prizes include cow-themed jewelry, home décor, 10 tickets to the Shenandoah Speedway and four tickets to the Washington Commanders August 19 game with a parking pass. More information on the auction is available before the event

The Rauschenberg family said the dog’s training will be put to work at all times. Someone donated the dog for Austin to have that monitor with him at school, church, and out in the public.

Bonuses include The Sweet Spot Dessert Truck donating a portion of their profits from Saturday, wristbands for unlimited carnival games excluding the dunk tank and pie-a-face for 20 dollars each, McDonald’s sweet tea comes free with every purchase of hot dogs, barbecue, and nachos.

The Austin Rauschenberg carnival fundraiser is happening July 29 at the Shen Elk Plaza. no matter the weather. With the help of Impact Ministries, they have the resources to move festivities indoors.

