SHD receives $7.57 million grant for runway rehab project

The Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport received a $7.57 million grant from the Federal Aviation Administration for preventative runway care.(WHSV file)
By Mike Staley
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WEYERS CAVE, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport received a $7.57 million grant from the Federal Aviation Administration for preventative runway care.

For the first time in 17 years, runway 23 and runway 5 will have improvements made to the pavement and the markings. Every year, SHD does an analysis on the pavements and grade the lanes. Once the lanes reach a certain threshold, the FAA will step in and help fund construction projects.

Heather Ream, director of marketing and communications for SHD, said preventative rehab work for runways is less expensive and time consuming than a “full overhaul” of the pavement.

“Pavement doesn’t last forever, it has a certain lifespan,” Ream said. “It has a certain lifespan, you just want to make sure that for every takeoff and landing there’s a little bit of stress that happens to that pavement and you want to make sure that the integrity of that pavement is strong.”

Ream said airplane runways are similar to driveways and need similar resources and care.

“There’s a lot of issues that could happen generally with pavement like your driveway. It’s cracks and that kind of thing that make it not a safe space to land for aircrafts,” Ream said.

