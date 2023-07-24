Staunton DEI commission host final listening session

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Staunton’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) commission will host their final listening session on July 26.

The DEI commission has worked with both people living in Staunton and the City of Staunton to bring awareness to the stories told by people living in the Queen City and the resources they wish they had available to them.

The DEI commission will facilitate conversations in the community to hear the different experiences, frustrations and admirations.

Sabrina Burress, chair of the commission, said the diversity on the commission helps identify the needs for the “vulnerable” populations in the city.

“We are diverse right so we stand the spectrum in the differences in the amount of time we have lived here and our experiences,” Burress. “Our diversity helps us to better frame the work we are doing and what we hope for it to look like.”

Burress said the DEI commission values the voices and opinions of the Staunton community.

“Every single voice matters. The importance of that is we want community members to know that even though we can’t make these large sweeping decisions, we are going to make these recommendations to the city,” Burress said. “We can’t make those changes but your voice matters, your experiences matter.”

