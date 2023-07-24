Cream of the Crop
Staunton man arrested for alleged sex crimes involving a minor

The Staunton Police Department announced the arrest in a press release.
Legg is being held without bond, according to the Staunton Police Department.
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 4:16 PM EDT
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Staunton Police Department says they recently investigated a report of an alleged sexual assault of a minor.

On July 19, the Staunton Police Department says 50-year-old Benjamin Legg, of Staunton, was arrested and charged with ten counts of alleged aggravated sexual battery and ten counts of alleged abduction with the intent to defile.

Legg is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail, according to the Staunton Police Department.

