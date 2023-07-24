Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

SUV driver, 83, crashes into assisted living facility; 2 hospitalized

An SUV crashed into an assisted living facility in Massachusetts on Monday. (WCVB via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GROVELAND, Mass. (AP) — An 83-year-old man drove his SUV into a Massachusetts assisted living facility on Monday, injuring two residents, authorities said.

The driver and an 84-year-old woman who lived in the Nichols Village retirement community were hospitalized after the morning crash, Groveland fire Chief Robert Valentine said in a statement.

The driver had to be helped out of the vehicle by first responders.

A second resident of the damaged unit was treated at the scene but did not require hospitalization, Valentine said.

Photos from the scene showed the front of the SUV partially inside the unit.

Groveland is about 30 miles north of Boston.

The town’s building inspector also responded to the scene.

The architectural engineer who designed the building evaluated its stability and determined that it was stable enough for the vehicle to be removed. It was towed away about 1:20 p.m.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buc-ee’s sign in Temple, Texas.
Buc-ee’s Travel Center is coming to Rockingham County
They described the experience as real and unscripted — getting to show everyone their truest...
Successful Valley couple featured on popular reality show, Below Deck Down Under
Troopers were unable to determine why the 1979 Bell helicopter crashed.
Helicopter crashes in Preston County, West Virginia
Harrisonburg Turks retire No. 5 for Bob Wease
Harrisonburg Turks retire No. 5 for Bob Wease

Latest News

GRAPHIC WARNING: Body camera video is released in an Ohio incident where a police officer...
GRAPHIC: Video shows police dog attacking unarmed man who surrendered to authorities
Kayak outfitter Jessie Fuentes stands above the Rio Grande in Eagle Pass , Texas, Thursday,...
Texas is using disaster declarations to install buoys and razor wire on the US-Mexico border
Legg is being held without bond, according to the Staunton Police Department.
Staunton man arrested for alleged sex crimes involving a minor
Texas showdown at border over floating barriers