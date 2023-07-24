Town of Shenandoah dealing with trash collection delays

SHENANDOAH, Va. (WHSV) - People living in the Town of Shenandoah have been dealing with some trash pickup delays. The town is going through a change in its trash collection service after having to terminate a contract with its previous collection service due to safety violations at the Page County Landfill.

People who live in the town say trash pickup has been a problem for months.

“Sometimes they just never show up. Trash pickup is on Wednesday mornings, sometimes it’s Thursday or Friday before they get around to it. You’ll put it out and we got a lot of critters and cats around here so they’ll get into it and it gets strung all over the neighborhood,” said Jason Smith, who lives in Shenandoah.

According to the town office Shenandoah has selected Updike Industries as its new collection service. Since the company is new in town the pickups have been slowed as it adjusts to the area.

Jason Smith said that delayed pickups have been a problem under both trash collection services.

“They still do it on a weekly basis but they’re just never there on the day they say they’re going to do it. You put your trash out and then it just sits out there and sits out there and sits out there. I mean they get it by Friday but if pickup is on Wednesday then it needs to be on Wednesday,” he said.

Smith said that while the town has provided updates he feels that residents should be more in the loop on the situation.

“If they’re going to pick it up I’d rather them pick it up when they say they’re going to pick it up and if not maybe make a schedule. That way we know ‘Hey holidays are going to be a day late’ or something like that, just a little bit more communication would be awesome,” he said.

The town said that trash pickup delays should end soon as the new collections service settles in. Town residents will receive new trash cans from that collection service by September 1 and they will not have any additional charges on their bill, unless they desire additional cans.

Shenandoah Town Manager Juanita Roudabush sent the following statement to WHSV regarding the situation:

“The Town was put in a predicament when the previous vendor was no longer able to serve our Town at the Page County Landfill. With this notice from the landfill, I immediately secured another vendor to assist in the interim and the contract was rebid.

Once the bids were received, the Town Council accepted the lowest bidder and awarded the contract to Updike Industries.

Obviously, Updike Industries is new to the Town and the routes, which takes them a little longer to pick up while they are learning. Along with the learning curve, the company normally utilizes the large cans for automatic pickup, so doing the job manually also takes longer too.

Overall, there were very few issues and they have done an excellent job for our 1,000 customers by completing the routes within a day or two each week and they have returned to Town for any accidently missed stops.

All the bids received required the use of the large refuse containers and so Updike has ordered the cans for our customers use. The cans are expected to arrive and be in use by September 1 and will be serial numbered per address.

The citizens will not have any extra charges on their refuse bills this fiscal year. Council will review budgets again next year as they do every year. We are posting another notice on the Town’s Facebook page today and will be mailing the same information to each customer in the coming week.”

