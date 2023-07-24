Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Trader Joe’s recalls cookies that may contain rocks

Trader Joe’s is recalling some of its cookies because they may contain rocks.
Trader Joe’s is recalling some of its cookies because they may contain rocks.(Trader Joe's)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Trader Joe’s announced a recall Friday of some of its cookies because they may contain rocks.

The cookies subject to recall are:

  • Trader Joe’s Almond Windmill Cookies (SKU# 98744) with sell by dates of Oct. 19, 2023, through Oct. 21, 2023
  • Trader Joe’s Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies (SKU# 82752) with sell by dates of Oct. 17, 2023, through Oct. 21, 2023

Trader Joe’s said all potentially affected products have been pulled from store shelves. If you have purchased the affected products, the chain urges customers not to eat them.

Customers with any questions can call Trader Joe’s Customer Relations at (626) 599-3817.

Further information was not available. It’s unclear how rocks may have gotten into the cookies.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

They described the experience as real and unscripted — getting to show everyone their truest...
Successful Valley couple featured on popular reality show, Below Deck Down Under
Troopers were unable to determine why the 1979 Bell helicopter crashed.
Helicopter crashes in Preston County, West Virginia
Harrisonburg Turks retire No. 5 for Bob Wease
Harrisonburg Turks retire No. 5 for Bob Wease
R2SL Creator Knight confirms that , as long as motorcycle accidents have a chance of being...
“Ride 2 Save Lives” motorcycle course gets statewide demand in third year

Latest News

In this photo provided by South Korea Defense Ministry, the USS nuclear-powered submarine USS...
North Korea fires ballistic missile after US submarine arrives in South Korea
Investigators dig up the backyard of the Gilgo Beach murder suspect
America Ferrera, from left, Simu Liu, Margot Robbie, Issa Rae, Ryan Gosling and Greta Gerwig...
With ‘Barbie,’ Greta Gerwig breaks a box office record for female directors
LNL: North Korea Fires Missile After U.S. Sub Arrives in South Korea
FILE - Bad news: Ticks are becoming more plentiful.
Ticks are a growing problem. Here’s how to avoid them