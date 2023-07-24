The Voices of Shenandoah rock out encouragement for better care of North Fork

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Voices of Shenandoah came in full blast for the third year at Ridge Runner Farms and Taphouse in Mauertown. The Friends of the North Fork organization shared that all of the creeks that drain into the North Fork of the Shenandoah River cover 1000 square miles of landscape, so actions done on the land matter.

“It affects the water quality that comes off of our property and out of our businesses so what we do when we when we connect with water, makes a difference because we change its condition on its way to the river,” Friends of the North Fork Executive David Brotman said.

The nine-hour festival was loaded with stories and songs about people’s connections with the Shenandoah River which had people screaming “GO NORTH FORK!!!”

The Shenandoah River goes 116 miles, allowing a connection to flow from the town of Front Royal to Rockingham County. Different people include themselves since the body of water is part of their past and present.

“I grew up along the river. You know that’s a big part of my childhood — spending time around the river in my whole life,” Rhythm Guitarist Matt Chellini said.

“I like to go rafting with my son and I really enjoy the beauty of all the wildlife. It’s one of the most beautiful rivers here in Shenandoah County and pretty much the only so we definitely want to see it clean and cleaned up,” Shenandoah Valley Native Devin Ross said.

Friends of the North Fork stay passionate about protecting the Shenandoah River. Every member of the nonprofit understands results come faster through the strength in numbers.

“We count on membership, we count on having members who get involved, who donate to support our work. It’s a beautiful model for engaging in community and helping take care of the river,” Friends of the North Fork Executive David Brotman said.

Organizers confirmed that The Voices of Shenandoah: In Story and Song event does not end the advocacy. Friends of the North Fork have more events and opportunities to join in on bettering the Shenandoah River starting August 6.

August 6, 6:00 pm-8:00 pm: Ripples and Reflections “Wine on the Water” Gallery Opening Event at Muse Vineyards Tasting Room; tickets on sale now at “fnfsr.org/ripples”. Ticket sales benefit FNFSR; wine and hors d’oeuvres are provided. The art show at Muse Vineyards (commissions on art sales benefit Friends of the North Fork of the Shenandoah River)

September 9, 1:00 pm-6:00 pm: “Beats on the Bend” benefit concert and family fun day at Seven Bends State Park; live music by the Rogue Farmers, guided historical tour of the park, and a nature walk. Proceeds benefit the State Park, and ticket sales are coming soon.

September 30, 5-7:45 pm: A Night for the North Fork, 35th Anniversary Dinner & Auction Fundraiser for Friends of the North Fork at Woodstock Gardens in Woodstock, VA. Up for auction, Weekend stays, Travel packages, ceramics, cooking classes, a kayak, camping gear, original paintings, and more. All proceeds benefit FNFSR programs. Tickets are vailable now at fnfsr.org/nfnf2023, or call 540-459-8550.

