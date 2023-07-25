Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

3 young siblings, all under age 10, killed in Texas car crash

Three young siblings, all under 10 years old, were killed in a car crash in Laredo, Texas on Monday evening. (Source: KGNS)
By KGNS Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Texas (KGNS/Gray News) – Three young siblings, all under 10 years old, were killed in a car crash in Laredo, Texas on Monday evening.

According to the Laredo Police Department, the crash involved three vehicles near the intersection of Cuatro Vientos and Agua-Nieve Drive.

Police said 6-year-old Sofia Rocha, 7-year-old Kayla Rocha, and 9-year-old Mauricio Rocha were killed in the crash. They were riding in a Chevy Traverse SUV driven by their mother, 30-year-old Sarai Juarez. She was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

The deceased children were students at Centeno Elementary School, police said.

A red Toyota Rav 4 and a white Ford Expedition were also involved in the crash. Three young adults and a 4-year-old boy were inside the Toyota, all suffering critical injuries.

Police said the Ford only had a 33-year-old driver and no passengers. The driver was not injured.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the crash.

Copyright 2023 KGNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buc-ee’s sign in Temple, Texas.
VIDEO: Buc-ee’s Travel Center is coming to Rockingham County
Photo submitted by Harry Samuelson to WHSV.
VIDEO: Gas line explodes near Strasburg, Sheriff’s Office says
Legg is being held without bond, according to the Staunton Police Department.
Staunton man arrested for alleged sex crimes involving a minor
A mock up of what the Rockingham County Buc-ee's location will look like.
Rockingham County says Buc-ee’s Travel Center will benefit the area
Martinsville Crash
Martinsville man charged after car chase and officer-involved shooting

Latest News

FILE - A photo of former Russian prisoner Trevor Reed, shown Feb. 15, 2022, in Fort Worth,...
Marine veteran freed from Russia in 2022 prisoner swap injured while fighting in Ukraine, US says
The Marion Police Department announced that Officer Breanna Toney was back in uniform Monday...
‘That day is finally here’: Officer returns to duty 18 months after near-death experience
FILE - This undated photo provided by Roscosmos shows the International Space Station. A NASA...
NASA power outage temporarily halts contact with space station
FILE - House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., speaks during a news conference after the House...
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy floats an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden
Actor Bryan Cranston speaks during the SAG-AFTRA "Rock the City for a Fair Contract" rally in...
Bryan Cranston, Jessica Chastain join star-studded Times Square rally of striking actors and writers