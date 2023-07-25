Cream of the Crop
Anonymous donor covers RHSPCA adult cat adoption fees for remainder of year

An anonymous donor is covering the adoption fees for all adult cats at the RHSPCA through the end of the year.
By Chelsea Church
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - An anonymous donor is helping the Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA clear the shelter and put more adult cats into loving homes.

The local community has had an ongoing cat over-population problem. The RHSPCA takes in about 1,000 cats and 1,200 kittens each year. And this time of year, the shelter is especially busy hitting capacity often.

So, a generous donor stepped forward to help clear some space.

That anonymous donor is covering the $50 adoption fees for all adult cat for the remainder of the year.

“Maybe use those funds to get some more toys or extra food for the cat,” Huck Nawaz, Executive Director of the RHSPCA, said. “We get lots of kittens in, but they’re also easier to get homes for. The adult cats, there’s just so much more of a need for them to find homes. They’re also more challenging to find foster homes for.”

Nawaz said this is the first time a donor has made this type of contribution for this extended amount of time.

With about 300 cats and kittens currently in the shelter and in foster homes, he hopes this will encourage folks to adopt a new friend, or even two!

“The cats that come into our care are under so much stress, and it’s hard on them because they don’t adjust to change as well. So, to get to see even more of them now get to go home to a place with a family that they can call their own, have a space to romp around and not be confined to a smaller cage is just huge,” Nawaz said.

And through the end of this month, the shelter is dropping its adoption fees for all animals to just $25.

If you can’t adopt right now, there are still ways you can help the over-population problem in the community and lower the number of cats coming into the shelter.

Nawaz said the RHSPCA offers vouchers for free spay and neuter and microchipping for stray cats to get the care they need while also being returned to its outdoor home. You can find more resources on rhspca.org/outdoor cats.

“People can still help the kittens and still partner with us to help them, but not just bring them into the shelter because we are so full,” Nawaz explained.

