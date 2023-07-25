Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Authorities investigating after 2 free divers drown off Hawaii coast

Two free divers in their 20s apparently drowned early Sunday after getting into trouble in waters off Oahu’s North Shore, first responders said. (SOURCE: KHNL)
By HNN Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 8:20 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (KHNL/Gray News) - Two free divers drowned early Sunday after they got into trouble in the waters off Hawaii, according to authorities.

KHNL reports the victims were in-laws, one 29 years old while the other was 28.

Officials said the 29-year-old was pulled from the water off Oahu’s North Shore around 4:30 a.m., hours after he had gone missing. The 28-year-old man was found about two hours later. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.

Huakakai Keohuloa, who has been swimming in the area for more than 20 years, said the waters there can be treacherous.

“I can see how it could happen very easily,” Keohuloa said. “There’s a really shallow reef. It’s about ankle deep. It will crack the skull no problem.”

The Honolulu Fire Department was called about the missing divers around 3:40 a.m. and responded with five units staffed with 16 personnel.

Logan Dixon, a dive instructor on the North Shore, said just having a partner with you in the water is not enough.

“The more divers you have out in the water, usually that’s more eyes on the spot,” Dixon said. “Safety in numbers.”

Locals said signs have been posted warning swimmers of strong currents.

Officials are conducting an investigation to determine exactly how the men died.

Copyright 2023 KHNL/KGMB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buc-ee’s sign in Temple, Texas.
VIDEO: Buc-ee’s Travel Center is coming to Rockingham County
They described the experience as real and unscripted — getting to show everyone their truest...
Successful Valley couple featured on popular reality show, Below Deck Down Under
Troopers were unable to determine why the 1979 Bell helicopter crashed.
Helicopter crashes in Preston County, West Virginia
Legg is being held without bond, according to the Staunton Police Department.
Staunton man arrested for alleged sex crimes involving a minor

Latest News

David Zandstra, 83, is charged with criminal homicide, murder, kidnapping of a minor and a...
Retired Georgia minister charged with murder in 1975 slaying of girl, 8, in Pennsylvania
FILE - Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, walks from Marine One upon arrival at Fort...
Justice Department to make prosecutor in Hunter Biden case available to testify before Congress
Gilgo Beach murders: Suspect's property searched
Valley Mission Shelter in Staunton
Shelter trying to help people get out of the heat