Deputy involved in Rock Fence Lane shooting will not face criminal charges, Commonwealth’s Attorney announced

He is charged with three counts each of making a threatening interstate communication and making a threatening interstate telephone call.(Arizona's Family)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Deputy with the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office involved in the officer-involved shooting on Rock Fence Lane will not face criminal charges after an investigation by the Virginia State Police and Commonwealth’s Attorney of Rockingham County and the City of Harrisonburg Marsha Garst.

This announcement comes from a press release sent out on July 25, and gives some more details about the incident.

According to the release, On July 19 a deputy with the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office was trying to take Justin Scott Lantz into custody, but Lantz was reportedly refusing to go. The deputy repeatedly tried to get Lantz to go with him, according to the release, but he allegedly began physically resisting to go.

Garst says Lantz went for a handgun and the officer told him not to touch it, but Lantz reportedly grabbed the gun and pointed it at the deputy. The deputy then shot Lantz and began first aid procedures, Garst says.

The incident was investigated by the Virginia State Police, and evidence reportedly included body-cam footage and statements from eyewitnesses.

Garst said the deputy involved will not face criminal charges because, according to the evidence, he repeatedly tried to deescalate the situation, and then after Lantz was shot he performed lifesaving procedures until rescue services arrived.

