Fire shuts down Interstate 81 near Strasburg

Photo submitted by Harry Samuelson to WHSV.
Photo submitted by Harry Samuelson to WHSV.(WHSV via Burst)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 9:22 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
STRASBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Traffic on Interstate 81 was stopped around 9 a.m. Tuesday, July 25, because of a fire on an overpass near MM 295.

The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office posted on their Facebook page that there was a gas line explosion near Battlefield Road and Copp Road. VDOT said all southbound lanes are closed, and backups are around 2 miles as of 9:14 a.m.

The Sheriff’s Office posted at 9:12 a.m. that all roads in the area of Battlefield Road will be shut down.

They also said that My Church Food Pantry will be open today for people who need food, water, restroom, and shelter.

The address is 23749 Old Valley Pike, Woodstock, VA.

The Sheriff’s Office says if you have any questions, contact Donna Orndorff 540-325-2625.

This is a developing story, stay tuned for more details.

