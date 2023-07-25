JMU baseball announces new pitching coach

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison University baseball has added a new pitching coach to their staff for the upcoming season.

JMU baseball coach Marlin Ikenberry announced that Travis Ferrick will be joining the JMU pitching staff.

Ferrick comes to Harrisonburg after spending the past six seasons at Dayton as its pitching coach, with the final three seasons spent being the top assistant as well as the recruiting coordinator. Last season, Dayton set a new program record for strikeouts in a season and finished in the top 50 in the nation in strikeouts-per-nine ratio.

“I am very excited to have Travis join the JMU baseball family,” said Ikenberry. “I’ve had the great pleasure of knowing Travis since his high school days and have followed his development as a coach over the years, as he comes from a coaching family with his dad and brother both coaches. He has worked with some of the best coaches in the industry and is a relentless recruiter, teacher, and coach. The energy that he brings to this profession is infectious and he has done an unbelievable job at developing young men and pitchers.”

Prior to Dayton, Ferrick got his start in the college coaching world as the pitching coach for Army West Point during the 2017 season. While at West Point, the Black Knights set the then-program record for strikeouts in a season with 402.

“I’m very excited to join Coach Ikenberry and his staff at JMU,” Ferrick said. “I’m ready to get to work and help JMU compete for a championship!”

