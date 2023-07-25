Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Marine veteran freed from Russia in 2022 prisoner swap injured while fighting in Ukraine, US says

FILE - A photo of former Russian prisoner Trevor Reed, shown Feb. 15, 2022, in Fort Worth,...
FILE - A photo of former Russian prisoner Trevor Reed, shown Feb. 15, 2022, in Fort Worth, Texas. Reed, a former U.S. Marine who was released from Russia in a prisoner swap last year, has been injured while fighting in Ukraine, the State Department and a person familiar with the matter said Tuesday.(AP Photo/LM Otero, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — A former U.S. Marine who was released from Russia in a prisoner swap last year has been injured while fighting in Ukraine, the State Department and a person familiar with the matter said Tuesday.

Trevor Reed was injured several weeks ago, according to the person, who was not authorized to discuss the matter by name and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. He has been taken to Germany for medical care, said State Department spokesman Vedant Patel.

“I want to be explicitly clear about something. Mr. Reed was not engaged in any activities on behalf of the US government,” Patel said in a statement. “And as I indicated, we have been incredibly clear warning American citizens, American nationals, not to travel to Ukraine, let alone participate in fighting. As you know, we are not in a place to provide assistance to evacuate private US citizens from Ukraine, including those Americans who may decide to travel to Ukraine to participate in fighting.”

Reed was released from Russian custody in a prisoner swap last year in exchange for a Russian pilot, Konstantin Taroshenko, imprisoned in the U.S. for a drug trafficking conspiracy.

The Messenger was first to report Reed’s injury.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buc-ee’s sign in Temple, Texas.
VIDEO: Buc-ee’s Travel Center is coming to Rockingham County
Legg is being held without bond, according to the Staunton Police Department.
Staunton man arrested for alleged sex crimes involving a minor
Photo submitted by Harry Samuelson to WHSV.
Fire contained after gas line explosion near Strasburg, Sheriff’s Office says
Martinsville Crash
Martinsville man charged after car chase and officer-involved shooting
A mock up of what the Rockingham County Buc-ee's location will look like.
Rockingham County says Buc-ee’s Travel Center will benefit the area

Latest News

Cher is launching a new gelato company.
Cher launches gelato company Cherlato
FILE - Migrants wait to be processed after crossing the border, Jan. 6, 2023, near Yuma, Ariz....
Judge blocks Biden administration’s policy limiting asylum for migrants but delays enforcement
GRAPHIC WARNING: Body camera video is released in an Ohio incident where a police officer...
GRAPHIC: Ohio officer put on paid leave amid probe into police dog attack on surrendering truck driver
He is charged with three counts each of making a threatening interstate communication and...
Deputy involved in Rock Fence Lane shooting will not face criminal charges, Commonwealth’s Attorney announced