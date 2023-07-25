New Directions Center trying new efforts to tackle domestic violence

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The New Directions Center in Augusta County has seen an increase in people seeking help for domestic violence and sexual abuse. The Staunton based organization is a direct support for Magnolia Rose in Waynesboro, a nonprofit driven to help and heal women who have survived human trafficking.

Leadership expressed they want to tackle the issue in all scenarios and demographics. They say domestic violence does not just happen at home, so they are partnering with employers in the area.

“They are aware that domestic violence just doesn’t just happen at home. It shows up on the job, and when it does show up on the job and other people at risk,” Director of Community Engagement Joy Ingram said.

Ingram shared that New Directions has an average of 60 calls monthly which she believes comes from awareness.

“That awareness is empowering people to use the voices into speak up about what’s happening to them, and to also be able to ask for help. We’ve seen an uptick in calls for counseling, shelter, hospital accompaniment, court advocacy as well so, overall, it’s just been a very busy summer,” Ingram said.

Their approach with this includes handing out brochures with new hire packets or doing a virtual visit to talk to people about what domestic violence and sexual assault are.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.