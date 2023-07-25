Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

NFL player says his dog was having an emergency when cited for driving 140 mph

Minnesota Vikings first-round draft pick Jordan Addison speaks to the media during an NFL...
Minnesota Vikings first-round draft pick Jordan Addison speaks to the media during an NFL football press conference in Eagan, Minn., Friday, April 28, 2023.(AP Photo/Abbie Parr, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Minnesota Vikings first-round draft pick Jordan Addison told the state trooper who clocked him going 140 mph in a 55 mph zone last week that he was speeding because of an emergency involving his dog.

The Associated Press on Monday obtained an updated copy of the citation issued to Addison and filed with the St. Paul city attorney.

The Minnesota State Patrol said Addison was pulled over without resistance in a Lamborghini Urus at 3:07 a.m. Thursday by a trooper who was also traveling eastbound on Interstate 94 in St. Paul about a mile outside of downtown.

According to the citation, Addison said he was speeding because his dog was having an emergency at his residence. The nature of the emergency was not disclosed.

Addison said in a statement he made a mistake and used poor judgment. “I recognize and own that,” he said. “I am going to learn from this and not repeat the behavior. I am truly sorry.”

Addison was selected out of Southern California with the 23rd overall pick in the NFL draft, following the cost-cutting move to release veteran wide receiver Adam Thielen.

The 2021 Biletnikoff Award winner for the nation’s top wide receiver at Pittsburgh, Addison transferred to USC for his final college season. He had 59 catches for 875 yards and eight touchdowns in 2022 for the Trojans. In two years with the Panthers, Addison had 2,259 receiving yards.

ESPN first reported Addison’s stated reason for speeding.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buc-ee’s sign in Temple, Texas.
VIDEO: Buc-ee’s Travel Center is coming to Rockingham County
Photo submitted by Harry Samuelson to WHSV.
VIDEO: Gas line explodes near Strasburg, Sheriff’s Office says
Legg is being held without bond, according to the Staunton Police Department.
Staunton man arrested for alleged sex crimes involving a minor
A mock up of what the Rockingham County Buc-ee's location will look like.
Rockingham County says Buc-ee’s Travel Center will benefit the area
Martinsville Crash
Martinsville man charged after car chase and officer-involved shooting

Latest News

They say domestic violence does not just happen at home, so they are partnering with employers...
New Directions Center trying new efforts to tackle domestic violence
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Temperatures on the rise
Summer sun
Staying safe during high heat index days
WHSV Forecast
The Valley Community Services Board states the Augusta County area is in need of a crisis...
VCSB pushes for crisis center for the Staunton-Augusta-Waynesboro area