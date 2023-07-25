Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Officer Gus: Police department welcomes new therapy dog

The Indianapolis Police Department welcomed a new therapy dog named Gus.
The Indianapolis Police Department welcomed a new therapy dog named Gus.(Indianapolis Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (Gray News) - A police department in Indiana has a new furry friend on its force.

This week, the Indianapolis Police Department introduced Gus, a 10-month-old Australian mini Labradoodle.

Gus became an official therapy dog for the police department.

“Officer Gus will play a vital role in providing peer support to our dedicated officers,” the department shared.

Authorities said he will offer comfort and relief in times of crisis.

“His presence will undoubtedly bring smiles and comfort to everyone in our police department,” police said.

Gus began his training in November 2022 in the Ultimate Canine program.

“Officer Gus has gone through three levels of rigorous training that include over 30 obedience commands. He even knows how to snuggle,” the department said.

According to authorities, Gus will help them create a more caring and supportive environment for everyone in the department.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buc-ee’s sign in Temple, Texas.
VIDEO: Buc-ee’s Travel Center is coming to Rockingham County
Photo submitted by Harry Samuelson to WHSV.
VIDEO: Gas line explodes near Strasburg, Sheriff’s Office says
Legg is being held without bond, according to the Staunton Police Department.
Staunton man arrested for alleged sex crimes involving a minor
A mock up of what the Rockingham County Buc-ee's location will look like.
Rockingham County says Buc-ee’s Travel Center will benefit the area
Martinsville Crash
Martinsville man charged after car chase and officer-involved shooting

Latest News

The Valley Community Services Board states the Augusta County area is in need of a crisis...
VCSB pushes for crisis center for the Staunton-Augusta-Waynesboro area
FILE - Migrants wait to be processed after crossing the border, Jan. 6, 2023, near Yuma, Ariz....
A judge blocks limits on asylum at US-Mexico border but gives Biden administration time to appeal
FILE - House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., speaks during a news conference after the House...
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy floats an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden
Ammon Bundy, one of the sons of Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy, speaks to reporters during a news...
Far-right activist Ammon Bundy loses Idaho hospital defamation case, must pay millions in fines
A family in Ohio has been reunited with their dog after the animal went missing for five months.
‘I was praying’: Family reunited with dog after animal goes missing for 5 months