Salvation Army ringing all week for Christmas in July

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Salvation Army of Harrisonburg-Rockingham County have the red kettle out for Christmas in July!

While this is just a week in the sun, long before the actual red kettle season starts, volunteers are jingling bells with a goal in mind.

“$20,000 is our goal for Christmas in July and we started this past Saturday since we did not meet our kettle goal this past Christmas season. It will hopefully help to offset the goal we didn’t reach,” Salvation Army of Harrisonburg-Rockingham County Director of Development Christy Byington said.

Hotspot locations include the Shenandoah Heritage Market, the ABC Store on Market Street in Harrisonburg, and Bridgewater Foods.

“We’re really excited to have the Ingolds here and they’ve been wonderful so far and I know that they will both be out there running just as soon as we finish up on Saturday with Christmas in July will start preparation for the Christmas season which involves angel three applications, and such,” Byington said.

The Salvation Army of Harrisonburg-Rockingham County will be out all week. Officials say anyone wanting to help them is welcome to volunteer. The remaining schedule, according to Lts. Douglas and Sharon Ingold goes as the following:

Shenandoah Heritage Market at 121 Carpenter Ln, Harrisonburg, VA 22801: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Virginia ABC Store on East Market Street 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Bridgewater Foods at 519 N Main St, Bridgewater, VA 22812: 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

The Harrisonburg Corps will also have a spot at the Dayton Market (105 John Wayland Hwy Ave, Dayton, VA 22821) starting Thursday from 9 a.m. to 6. p.m.

