Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office provides additional information on explosion

STRASBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office has provided more details about the explosion that created a massive fireball in the Strasburg area on Tuesday morning.

First responders were dispatched to the area of Fisher’s Hill Battlefield off of Battlefield Road just before 8:45 Tuesday morning for reports of a fire and a loud roar. After first responders arrived on scene it was determined that the fiery explosion occurred along a compromised TC Energy natural gas line.

Interstate 81 and other nearby roads were closed briefly Tuesday morning but were quickly reopened.

“There was a lot of smoke and flames at the beginning and the flames were getting close to the interstate, maybe even crossed at one point. So it was just concern for travelers in the area and until we understood what was going on and some of the gas was burned off we wanted to make sure we kept people out of that area,” said Major Kolter Stroop of the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office.

The fire was contained to the field that the section of pipeline ran through, no structures were damaged and there were no injuries, and the section of affected pipeline was shut down. Major Stroop said luckily no one was in the immediate area when the explosion occurred and the Sheriff’s Office was able to secure the scene quickly.

“There were people outside who we just kind of assisted to clear out the area but no residents were evacuated. We’ve been maintaining control of the roads and making sure people aren’t getting into the scene and stuff like that,” he said.

Stroop thanked those living in the area for their cooperation and the other agencies like Shenandoah County Fire and Rescue for how well they handled the blaze.

“The citizens were great. We didn’t have any issues with anybody once they understood what was going on. The community came together, I think some food pantries also opened and helped out but it was a lot. It was great communication on the scene, the different departments we worked well together and hopefully we’ll have a successful conclusion to this,” he said.

Stroop said the Sheriff’s Office will continue to assist Fire and Rescue and the energy and gas company to provide assistance at the scene of the incident.

TE Energy released a statement Tuesday afternoon that said in part that it has worked with local authorities to establish a 1,650-foot response radius around the area of the explosion for safety and to support its response effort. Both TE Energy and the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office encourage the public to stay away from the area.

