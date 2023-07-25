Cream of the Crop
Staying safe during high heat index days

Summer sun
Summer sun(WHSV)
By Mike Staley
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - With the heat index in the mid to upper 90′s, doctors are asking people to protect themselves from the heat.

Dr. Jennifer Derby, physician for Sentara Timber Way Health Center, said proper hydration is essential and can save your life during the hot weather. She said common warning signs for heat injury/exhaustion are cramping and foggy thinking.

“Cramping and foggy thinking, those are heat cramps. Those are more with dehydration and electrolyte instabilities,” Derby said. “Really foggy thinking. feeling nauseous and throwing up are really first signs of heat exhaustion.”

Derby said heat exhaustion can be subtle but lead to major consequences if not treated. She also said the most vulnerable populations included elderly people and infants.

“We want to keep them out of the sun all together. Don’t bring your baby out to the beach to play, let your little kids go and play,” Derby said. “If your pumpkin is under 6 months and it is really hot outside, we should probably keep them indoors where it is cool.”

Derby said coaches around the Valley work to protect their athletes and keep them hydrated.

