Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

UPS reaches contract with 340,000 unionized workers, averting potentially calamitous strike

A UPS truck drives by as Sean M. O'Brien, left, teamsters general president, UPS teamsters and...
A UPS truck drives by as Sean M. O'Brien, left, teamsters general president, UPS teamsters and workers hold a rally Friday, July 21, 2023, in Atlanta, as a national strike deadline nears. The Teamsters said Tuesday that they have reached a tentative agreement. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - UPS has reached a contract agreement with its 340,000-person strong union Tuesday, averting a strike that had the potential to disrupt logistics nationwide for businesses and households alike.

The Teamsters called the tentative agreement “historic” and “overwhelmingly lucrative.” It includes, among other benefits, higher wages and air conditioning in delivery trucks.

Members of the Teamsters, angered by a contract they say was forced on them five years ago by union leadership, clashed with UPS over pay as profits for the delivery company soared in recent years. Union leadership was upended last year with the election of Sean O’Brien, a vocal critic of the union president who signed off on that contract, James Hoffa, the son of the famous Teamsters firebrand.

The two side reached a tentative agreement early on safety issues, including equipping more trucks with air conditioning equipment. Under the agreement, UPS said it would add air conditioning to U.S. small delivery vehicles purchased after January 1, 2024.

But a two-tier wage system remained a sticking point. The Teamsters called it “unfair,” and that is ended under the new agreement.

Profits at UPS have grown more than 140% since the last contract was signed as the arrival of a deadly pandemic drastically transformed the manner in which households get what they need.

Unionized workers argued that were the ones shouldering growth at the Atlanta company and appeared dead set on righting what they saw as a bad contract.

Member voting begins Aug. 3 and concludes Aug. 22.

UPS has the largest private-sector contract with workers in North America and the last breakdown in labor talks a quarter century ago led to a 15-day walkout by 185,000 workers that crippled the company.

_______

Matt Ott reported from Washington, D.C., Haleluya Hadero reported from New York City.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buc-ee’s sign in Temple, Texas.
VIDEO: Buc-ee’s Travel Center is coming to Rockingham County
Legg is being held without bond, according to the Staunton Police Department.
Staunton man arrested for alleged sex crimes involving a minor
Photo submitted by Harry Samuelson to WHSV.
Fire contained after gas line explosion near Strasburg, Sheriff’s Office says
Martinsville Crash
Martinsville man charged after car chase and officer-involved shooting
A mock up of what the Rockingham County Buc-ee's location will look like.
Rockingham County says Buc-ee’s Travel Center will benefit the area

Latest News

LNL: Bronny James Suffers Cardiac Arrest
FILE - House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., speaks during a news conference after the House...
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy floats an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden
Pudu is the world’s smallest species of deer.
Tiny deer born at only 6 inches tall
A Star of David hangs from a fence outside the dormant landmark Tree of Life synagogue in...
Defense wants Pittsburgh synagogue shooter’s long-dead father exhumed to prove paternity