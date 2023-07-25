VCSB pushes for crisis center for the Staunton-Augusta-Waynesboro area

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Valley Community Services Board said the Augusta County area is in need of a crisis management center.

The center would give immediate care for people in a mental health or substance abuse crisis. The center would have a 23 hour observation time to further prescribe treatment to patients.

The closest crisis center for the SAW area is in Harrisonburg, which does not have an observation period. VCSB hopes to serve 16 people in the center and get them the appropriate care.

Kimberly McClanahan, executive director of VCSB, said the center will provide essential support to the families and loved ones of anyone in need of treatment.

”They will have peer services there, they will have assessments, they will have medication if they need it. They can also get that in the CRC if needed and we would hope to stabilize them over the course of a few days and send them back out into the community,” McClanahan said.

McClanahan said the center will alleviate some of the people in emergency rooms, as well as work with police officers in case they arrest someone during a crisis.

“The emergency department itself is overrun with mental health and co-occurring patients and they are really only supposed to be dealing with physical issues,” McClanahan said.

McClanahan said the new center would also open around 100 jobs and have an impact on the economy in the SAW area. She also said the SAW area is a “high-priority” area for crisis management but the next steps in the project is waiting for State funding.

