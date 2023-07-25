Cream of the Crop
WARM Shelter expanding this cold weather season

By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 12:03 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Area Refuge Ministry Shelter (WARM) is expanding.

They have added space for another mother and child at the Anderson House.

“Presently we are serving five families at the house, five mothers and seven children ... that’s one of our most enjoyable ministries that we’re able to just have all that kind of life going on at the Anderson house,” Brian Edwards, executive director for the WARM Shelter said at Monday’s Waynesboro City Council meeting.

The cold weather shelter is also expanding.

Through a grant from the Community Foundation of Central Blue Ridge, they will be able to enhance the cold weather shelter from 35 beds to 70 beds.

This will be able to provide those experiencing homelessness have a warm place to stay, meals and outreach services.

”We are just trying to make sure that when the cold weather season starts in November that we have enough resources available for folks to come,” Edwards said.

Edwards said he is hoping to get more beds at Waynesboro churches and utilize more Augusta County and Staunton churches.

