Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Weight loss drugs may ‘paralyze’ stomach, according to reports

FILE - Some doctors said they are concerned that weight loss drugs are causing stomach paralysis.
FILE - Some doctors said they are concerned that weight loss drugs are causing stomach paralysis.(MGN Online)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Doctors are seeing some cases of stomach paralysis in patients who took popular weight loss medications.

The Food and Drug Administration has gotten similar reports.

Ozempic and Wegovy both utilize the drug semaglutide. It mimics a natural hormone that slows the passage of food through the stomach, helping patients feel fuller longer.

Some doctors said they are concerned the drugs may cause or exacerbate stomach paralysis in some patients.

The FDA said it has been unable to determine if the medications were the cause or if it may have been caused by a different issue, so more research is needed.

Novo Nordisk, the maker of Ozempic and Wegovy, said drugs in this class have been used safely for years to treat diabetes and obesity.

The company says the medications have been extensively studied in the real world and in clinical trials and that the majority of gastrointestinal side effects for semaglutide are mild to moderate and of short duration.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buc-ee’s sign in Temple, Texas.
VIDEO: Buc-ee’s Travel Center is coming to Rockingham County
Legg is being held without bond, according to the Staunton Police Department.
Staunton man arrested for alleged sex crimes involving a minor
Photo submitted by Harry Samuelson to WHSV.
Fire contained after gas line explosion near Strasburg, Sheriff’s Office says
Martinsville Crash
Martinsville man charged after car chase and officer-involved shooting
A mock up of what the Rockingham County Buc-ee's location will look like.
Rockingham County says Buc-ee’s Travel Center will benefit the area

Latest News

LNL: Bronny James Suffers Cardiac Arrest
A UPS truck drives by as Sean M. O'Brien, left, teamsters general president, UPS teamsters and...
UPS reaches contract with 340,000 unionized workers, averting potentially calamitous strike
FILE - House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., speaks during a news conference after the House...
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy floats an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden
Pudu is the world’s smallest species of deer.
Tiny deer born at only 6 inches tall
A Star of David hangs from a fence outside the dormant landmark Tree of Life synagogue in...
Defense wants Pittsburgh synagogue shooter’s long-dead father exhumed to prove paternity