Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Woman accused of killing her mother confessed, according to court records

Ebonie Michelle Holm
Ebonie Michelle Holm(Credit: Danville Police Department)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A woman accused of stabbing her mother to death has confessed to the crime, according to court records obtained by WDBJ7.

Ebonie Michelle Holm, 44, admitted after being read her Miranda rights to stabbing Marie Boynton with a pair of scissors, according to records from Danville Juvenile-Domestic Court. She is being held in the Danville City Jail without bond.

The Danville Police Department conducted a welfare check for Boynton, 61, on the 100 block of Wimbish Place. Officers found the woman suffering from stab wounds, and she was pronounced dead a short time later by the Danville Life Saving Crew.

No one else is being sought.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buc-ee’s sign in Temple, Texas.
VIDEO: Buc-ee’s Travel Center is coming to Rockingham County
Legg is being held without bond, according to the Staunton Police Department.
Staunton man arrested for alleged sex crimes involving a minor
Photo submitted by Harry Samuelson to WHSV.
Fire contained after gas line explosion near Strasburg, Sheriff’s Office says
Martinsville Crash
Martinsville man charged after car chase and officer-involved shooting
A mock up of what the Rockingham County Buc-ee's location will look like.
Rockingham County says Buc-ee’s Travel Center will benefit the area

Latest News

WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Temperatures on the rise
Photo submitted by Harry Samuelson to WHSV.
Fire contained after gas line explosion near Strasburg, Sheriff’s Office says
The training and contributions of a diabetes alert dog is life-changing for Austin's condition...
Saturday carnival doubles as fundraiser for teen’s diabetic alert dog training
WARM Shelter expanding this cold weather season