Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Amber Alert issued for 2-month-old girl last seen in Colorado

Authorities in Colorado have issued an Amber Alert for missing 2-month-old Elsy Ardolino.
Authorities in Colorado have issued an Amber Alert for missing 2-month-old Elsy Ardolino.(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)
By KKTV and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued an Amber Alert for a missing 2-month-old girl Wednesday.

The agency believes the child, Elsy Ardolino, could be in danger. She was reportedly taken Tuesday at 6 p.m. from the 1000 block of W. Gallinas Dr. in Pueblo County.

Elsy is described to have black hair and brown eyes.

The child could be with 39-year-old Ashley Ardolino and 35-year-old Luis Novelo-Rojas, both of whom are considered suspects.

Authorities believe missing 2-month-old Elsy Ardolino could be with 39-year-old Ashley Ardolino...
Authorities believe missing 2-month-old Elsy Ardolino could be with 39-year-old Ashley Ardolino (left) and 35-year-old Luis Novelo-Rojas (right), both of whom are considered suspects.(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

Ashley Ardolino is described to be about 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs about 150 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. Novelo-Rojas is described to be 5 feet 1 inch tall, weighs about 160 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

They may be traveling in a forest-green GMC Yukon XL with no plates. The vehicle has a tow hitch on the back.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to call 911 or the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office at 719-583-6250.

Copyright 2023 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo submitted by Harry Samuelson to WHSV.
VIDEO: Gas line explodes near Strasburg, Sheriff’s Office says
Buc-ee’s sign in Temple, Texas.
VIDEO: Buc-ee’s Travel Center is coming to Rockingham County
A mock up of what the Rockingham County Buc-ee's location will look like.
Rockingham County says Buc-ee’s Travel Center will benefit the area
First responders were dispatched to the area of Fisher’s Hill Battlefield off of Battlefield...
Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office provides additional information on explosion
The three children were riding in a black Chevy Traverse SUV driven by their mother, police said.
3 young siblings, all under age 10, killed in Texas car crash

Latest News

President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden arrives for a court appearance, Wednesday, July 26,...
Hunter Biden’s plea deal on hold after federal judge raises concerns over the terms of the agreement
FILE - The seal of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at SEC headquarters, June 19,...
New SEC rule requires public companies to disclose cybersecurity breaches in 4 days
FILE - Former Maryland Gov. Martin O'Malley stands onstage following an inauguration ceremony...
Biden chooses former Maryland Gov. Martin O’Malley to lead the Social Security Administration
Video shows sea lions charging at beachgoers in San Diego
Consumer Fraud Awareness Gets D Grade
Americans think fraud has reached crisis level, report finds