Augusta County Fair kicks off Tuesday

By Olivia Whitehouse
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Fair opened Tuesday and will run until Saturday July 29.

Ellen Shaver-Shank, Executive Director with Augusta County Fair Board of Directors, said setting up for the fair took about four days.

It is $5 for general admission, $3 for children 6 to 12, and free for children under 6.

Shaver-Shank said the fair would not be possible without the help of volunteers.

She said they have a three-year contract with the rides, and a lot of the different booths return to the fair year after year.

One of the events they have going on throughout the week is the live stock show.

“We use the Augusta County Market Animal Shows pins to house goats and hogs, and we also use Augusta 4-H’S ring gates for our rings, so we have a lot of support from those organizations to hold our livestock shows,” said John Benner, President of the 2023 Augusta County Fair Board of Directors.

Mackenzie Hinton said she brought three pigs and a steer.

“I am most excited to show pigs. I have shown them since elementary school. It is just something that has always happened,” said Hinton

Benner said the show is open to youth and adults. He added they have market shows and breeding shows.

“We have a pretty large sheep show that has an entry of about 94 sheep, which is our largest show,” said Benner.

