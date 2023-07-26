Cream of the Crop
Former JMU pitcher Nick Robertson part of trade sending Enrique Hernandez to Los Angeles Dodgers

Boston Red Sox's Enrique Hernandez, right, and Alex Verdugo celebrate after scoring on a...
Boston Red Sox's Enrique Hernandez, right, and Alex Verdugo celebrate after scoring on a two-run single by Yu Chang during the second inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics, Friday, July 7, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)(Michael Dwyer | AP)
By Jarvis Haren
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 11:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WHSV) - The Los Angeles Dodgers acquired utility man Kike Hernandez from the Boston Red Sox in exchange for pitchers Nick Robertson and Justin Hagenman.

According to ESPN, Robertson will report to Boston’s Triple-A affiliate.

Robertson made his Major League Debut on June 7 but has spent most of the season in Triple-A. In nine games with the Dodgers, Robertson had a 6.10 ERA with and allowed 10 runs. He struck out 13 batters to just four walks.

In 27 appearances in Triple-A, Robertson carried a 2.54 ERA. He struck out 42 batters to just nine walks in 28 1/3 innings.

