Former JMU pitcher Nick Robertson part of trade sending Enrique Hernandez to Los Angeles Dodgers

(WHSV) - The Los Angeles Dodgers acquired utility man Kike Hernandez from the Boston Red Sox in exchange for pitchers Nick Robertson and Justin Hagenman.

According to ESPN, Robertson will report to Boston’s Triple-A affiliate.

Robertson made his Major League Debut on June 7 but has spent most of the season in Triple-A. In nine games with the Dodgers, Robertson had a 6.10 ERA with and allowed 10 runs. He struck out 13 batters to just four walks.

In 27 appearances in Triple-A, Robertson carried a 2.54 ERA. He struck out 42 batters to just nine walks in 28 1/3 innings.

