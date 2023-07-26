‘The future for them is bright.’ Sun Belt Commissioner talks JMU at Sun Belt Football Media Days

NEW ORLEANS (WHSV) - Sun Belt Commissioner Keith Gill consistently uttered the phrase, “The Sun Belt is Rising,” during his introductory remarks at the conference’s Media Days on Tuesday afternoon.

One of the schools who played a huge rule in the success of the Sun Belt during the 2022-23 season was James Madison.

Playing their first season as an FBS program in addition to its first season in the Sun Belt, JMU went 8-3 and finished atop the Sun Belt’s East Division. However, the Dukes could not play in the Sun Belt Championship game as their still in the transition stage from FCS to FBS.

“James Madison is well positioned,” said Gill. “Certainly from my time in D.C. and Virginia. I had a chance to watch their development and watch that growth. We can’t be more happy with their impact on our league. The future for them is bright. As they grow, this conference will grow.”

Gill also talked about the success of other JMU programs like the volleyball team, women’s basketball team, and lacrosse team. All three clinched NCAA Tournament berths during the 2022-23 academic year.

Other tidbits

Gill touched on a number of topics during his remarks at Sun Belt Media Days which included possible conference expansion, eliminating divisions, and NIL, better known as name, image, and likeness.

As far as expansion goes, don’t expect the Sun Belt to add any more team. Currently, 14 teams are in the Sun Belt.

“We feel really good and content about where we are,” said Gill. “We don’t have any plans to expand.”

While conferences like the SEC and ACC have eliminated divisions, don’t expect that in the Sun Belt, Gill said what makes the Sun Belt specials is the regional rivalries and he wants to maintain those.

Gill also touched on NIL, calling for a “Congressional solution” to an issue that’s transformed college athletics.

“The various state laws don’t work effectively and have created a system that’s not sustainable,” said Gill. “NIL shouldn’t be about pay to play.”

Overall, Gill believes the conference is in great place, especially as the College Football Playoff expands to 12 teams in 2024. Sun Belt teams defeated prominent programs like Notre Dame, Nebraska, and Virginia Tech in 2022.

“We’ve proven we can play with anyone,” said Gill. “We think the College Football Playoff is going to be outstanding for us and create some opportunities for us to get a berth in there.”

