Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

LIVE: House committee holds hearing on UFOs

A House subcommittee holds a hearing on "Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena: Implications on National Security Public Safety and Government Transparency." (CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 9:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) - A U.S. House committee is holding a hearing Wednesday on “unidentified anomalous phenomena,” commonly known as unidentified flying objects or UFOs.

The House Oversight and Accountability Subcommittee on National Security, the Border, and Foreign Affairs hearing was announced as “Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena: Implications on National Security Public Safety and Government Transparency.”

Witnesses include Ryan Graves, executive director, Americans for Safe Aerospace; Commander David Fravor (Ret.), former Commanding Officer, U.S. Navy; and David Grusch, former National Reconnaissance Officer Representative, Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena Task Force, Department of Defense.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo submitted by Harry Samuelson to WHSV.
VIDEO: Gas line explodes near Strasburg, Sheriff’s Office says
Buc-ee’s sign in Temple, Texas.
VIDEO: Buc-ee’s Travel Center is coming to Rockingham County
A mock up of what the Rockingham County Buc-ee's location will look like.
Rockingham County says Buc-ee’s Travel Center will benefit the area
First responders were dispatched to the area of Fisher’s Hill Battlefield off of Battlefield...
Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office provides additional information on explosion
The three children were riding in a black Chevy Traverse SUV driven by their mother, police said.
3 young siblings, all under age 10, killed in Texas car crash

Latest News

A doctor was shot and wounded inside a medical facility and the suspect was hospitalized after...
Man suspected of shooting and injuring Dallas-area doctor was then shot and injured by police
The Webster County Sheriff’s Office said authorities found Bonnie Mayes, 80, and Regina Payne,...
Missing mother and daughter found dead in car, coroner confirms
A doctor was shot and wounded inside a medical facility and the suspect was hospitalized after...
Doctor shot inside Texas medical clinic
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Temperatures on the rise
A Texas teacher said she was fired after attending a drag show.
Teacher fired for attending drag show