Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

‘I was not surprised at all with the success they had.’ Troy, South Alabama discuss facing JMU in 2023

A look at the belt awarded to the Most Valuable Player in the Sun Belt as displayed at Sun Belt...
A look at the belt awarded to the Most Valuable Player in the Sun Belt as displayed at Sun Belt Media Days on July 25, 2023(WHSV)
By Jarvis Haren
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 11:51 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WHSV) - The annual Sun Belt Football Media Days got underway at the Sheraton Hotel in New Orleans on Tuesday.

Up first was the West Division. James Madison and the rest of the East Division will take center stage on Wednesday.

Although JMU wasn’t present on Tuesday, that didn’t mean other schools weren’t talking about JMU.

Troy and South Alabama were just some of the many schools praising the Dukes’ unprecedented 2022 season. In its first season competing in the Sun Belt Conference and as an FBS program, JMU went 8-3 and finished atop the Sun Belt East.

“They have a really strong culture. Coach Cignetti does a great job. He’s a great leader,” said Troy head coach Jon Sumrall. “The history and what that program is about, the consistency they’re about. I wasn’t surprised at all with the success they had year one of the Sun Belt. Quite honestly, I expected it. I really figure they would jump right in and do what they did.”

South Alabama head coach Kane Wommack says JMU makes very few mistakes. He added that JMU’s attention to detail is what makes them such a challenging opponent.

“They do such a good job of operating at a high level and being a team that plays with such consistency,” said Wommack.

JMU will face both Troy and South Alabama in a span of three weeks in 2023 after not facing either team in 2022. The Dukes first Sun Belt game is at Troy on Sept. 16 while South Alabama travels to Harrisonburg to face the Dukes on Sept. 30.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo submitted by Harry Samuelson to WHSV.
VIDEO: Gas line explodes near Strasburg, Sheriff’s Office says
Buc-ee’s sign in Temple, Texas.
VIDEO: Buc-ee’s Travel Center is coming to Rockingham County
A mock up of what the Rockingham County Buc-ee's location will look like.
Rockingham County says Buc-ee’s Travel Center will benefit the area
First responders were dispatched to the area of Fisher’s Hill Battlefield off of Battlefield...
Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office provides additional information on explosion
The three children were riding in a black Chevy Traverse SUV driven by their mother, police said.
3 young siblings, all under age 10, killed in Texas car crash

Latest News

Sun Belt Commissioner Keith Gill addresses the media during his introductory remarks at Sun...
‘The future for them is bright.’ Sun Belt Commissioner talks JMU at Sun Belt Football Media Days
James Madison Baseball Adds Ferrick to Coaching Staff
JMU baseball announces new pitching coach
FILE - A pylon with the James Madison logo rests in the foreground with the Sun Belt Conference...
James Madison preseason favorite in Sun Belt East Division
FILE - James Madison men's basketball coach Mark Byington
JMU freshman Carey impressing Byington, teammates